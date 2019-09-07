GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.79.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $39,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

