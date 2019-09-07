Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glanbia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS GLAPY remained flat at $$57.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.21. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $107.19.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

