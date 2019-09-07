Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 29.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.47. 641,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.35%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.