Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.93.

NOC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.73. 16,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.03. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.