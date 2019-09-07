GINcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $130,065.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $130,065.00 and $19,500.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,510.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01697173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.26 or 0.02867806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00654364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00746295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00063753 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00450259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008907 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,969,080 coins and its circulating supply is 6,969,070 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.