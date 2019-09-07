Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GBNXF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.