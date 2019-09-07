GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07. GENFIT S A/ADR has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. TT International bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

