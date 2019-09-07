GenesisX (XGS) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $74,158.00 and $1,086.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,684,158 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

