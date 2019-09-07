Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period. Genesco also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,845. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $584.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Genesco from a neutral rating to a positive rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

In related news, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $82,595.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,615.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,398.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

