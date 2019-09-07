Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period. Genesco also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,845. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $584.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $82,595.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,615.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,398.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
