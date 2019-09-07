Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNRC. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Generac from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 459,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. Generac has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 93,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $4,734,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

