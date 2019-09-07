GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.07. 437,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,921. GDS has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 3.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GDS by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GDS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

