GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Insider Sells $64,489.25 in Stock

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 247,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,262. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

GLIBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,352,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,442 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at $50,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,924,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.