Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $41,442.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.