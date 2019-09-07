GameCredits Market Capitalization Hits $2.83 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $27,499.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bittrex, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00660860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitBay, Livecoin, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex, YoBit and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.