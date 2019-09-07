FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCEL. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. 15,560,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,257,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.13.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The energy company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 117.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 570,025 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.