Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTEK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 72,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,318. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.24. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

