FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Up 10.2%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) was up 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.59, approximately 528,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 598,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FTS International in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Get FTS International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $282.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. FTS International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTS International Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FTS International by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FTS International by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FTS International by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.