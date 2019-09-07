FSBT API Token Price Tops $0.0458 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token token can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and Hotbit. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $160,765.00 and $21,003.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token’s launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.