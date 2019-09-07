Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.34

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and traded as low as $61.00. Frontier IP Group shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 28,883 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.88.

Frontier IP Group Company Profile (LON:FIPP)

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the development and commercialization of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It develops and manages a portfolio of equity stakes; and licenses income interests from commercially-focused IP.

