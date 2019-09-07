Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 392,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,151. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.75.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

