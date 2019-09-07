Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Forty Seven alerts:

FTSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 78,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,415. The company has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forty Seven news, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 8,199 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $90,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forty Seven by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Forty Seven by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Forty Seven by 8.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 510,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forty Seven by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forty Seven by 48.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 123,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forty Seven (FTSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.