Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) CEO Karl Watson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) CEO Karl Watson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karl Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Karl Watson acquired 65,200 shares of Forterra stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $452,488.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 145,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. Forterra Inc has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.54 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 99.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Forterra by 1,606.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 140,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Forterra by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,293,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

