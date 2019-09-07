FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ESGG) Stock Price Up 2%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ESGG)’s stock price rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.10 and last traded at $98.10, approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.