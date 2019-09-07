First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $5.87. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 7,575 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGB. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 170,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 185,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the period.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Company Profile (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

