First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.89, 24,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 5,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter.

