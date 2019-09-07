First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading 1.8% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.17, 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.