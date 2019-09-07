First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $25.64. 313,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $2,724,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

