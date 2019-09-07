First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Purchases $22,855.20 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,070 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $22,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,695.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Thong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Phillip Thong purchased 2,072 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $43,512.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Phillip Thong purchased 3,776 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $80,164.48.

On Monday, August 12th, Phillip Thong purchased 7,210 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $153,140.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Phillip Thong purchased 6,868 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $145,670.28.

FCBP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 53,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $28.30.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 450.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.