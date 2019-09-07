FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.27.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 3,151,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $453,216. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.