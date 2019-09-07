Financial Contrast: NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) versus Suzano (OTCMKTS:SUZ)

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR alerts:

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Suzano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Suzano 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Suzano 4.42% 5.44% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Suzano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR $8.11 billion 0.48 $1.21 billion N/A N/A Suzano $3.68 billion 2.16 $87.47 million N/A N/A

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Suzano.

Summary

Suzano beats NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and Kraft pulp. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries. In addition, the company owns a hydroelectric plant located in the cities of Carlos Chagas and Pavão. Further, it operates a forestry base of approximately 1.2 million hectares comprising 520,000 hectares of planted forests in the states of Bahia, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Tocantins, Pará, and Piauí, as well as approximately 488,000 hectares of preservation areas. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.