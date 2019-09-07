FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Director Buys $48,930.00 in Stock

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Director Patrick Baird bought 7,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,333.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FGL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 290,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. FGL’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FG. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in FGL by 43.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FGL by 10,630.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FGL in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

FG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on FGL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

