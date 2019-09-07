Fetch Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.81 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Fetch has a total market cap of $23.81 million and $4.77 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance. During the last week, Fetch has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.04081553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,649,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

