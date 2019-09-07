Ferguson’s (FERG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,735 ($74.94) to GBX 4,740 ($61.94) in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,894.79 ($77.03).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,025.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,550.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

