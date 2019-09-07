Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,480 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,950 ($77.75) to GBX 6,480 ($84.67) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,720 ($74.74) to GBX 6,125 ($80.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,894.79 ($77.03).

Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,025.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,550.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

