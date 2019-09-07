FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.47 and the lowest is $3.05. FedEx reported earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $14.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $14.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.60 to $16.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens set a $210.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $259.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.