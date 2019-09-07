Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

FII has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,517. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 2,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Federated Investors during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FII traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. 557,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,183. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. Federated Investors has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federated Investors will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

