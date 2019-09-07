Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Up 7.7%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.11, 1,266,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 712,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Fate Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $481,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $252,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,141 shares of company stock worth $8,867,333. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

