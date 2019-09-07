FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FARO. ValuEngine upgraded FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.95.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.77. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $150,631.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,128,000 after acquiring an additional 340,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 394,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,479,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

