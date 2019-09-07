Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $20.65.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,346.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

