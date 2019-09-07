Expanse Market Capitalization Tops $224,799.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $224,799.00 and approximately $1,932.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.