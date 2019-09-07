Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Cap of $111,898.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004131 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $111,898.00 and $23,961.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,535.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.01704143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.87 or 0.02887665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00658760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00746743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00451542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008914 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 422,676 coins and its circulating supply is 257,676 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

