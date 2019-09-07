Exfo (TSE:EXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.96

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.87. Exfo shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.19. The stock has a market cap of $269.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Exfo Inc will post 0.349999977086745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.