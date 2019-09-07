Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.04 Million

Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report $226.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $236.29 million. Exelixis reported sales of $225.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $930.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.80 million to $969.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.50 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

EXEL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,197. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $863,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,031 shares in the company, valued at $25,206,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 27,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $552,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 612,522 shares of company stock worth $12,671,361. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 120,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

