Evedo (EVED) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $677.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 69.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a market cap of $22,111.00 and $677.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.99 or 0.04116140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,964,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

