Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ERM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,365 ($17.84) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,436 ($18.76). The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,340.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.44.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.