Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading 43.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $13,618.00 and $5.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00215766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.01268500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.