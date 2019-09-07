Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark Sells 4,705 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.04, for a total value of $960,008.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudis Jane Hertzmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total value of $3,615,502.88.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.70. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $115,836,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 54.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

