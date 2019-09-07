Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,125,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,001,000 after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS opened at $327.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.38. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $235.51 and a 12-month high of $327.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total transaction of $2,943,927.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,956.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.49, for a total value of $518,350.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,919.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,051 shares of company stock worth $25,094,007. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

