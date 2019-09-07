Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQNR. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

