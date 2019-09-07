Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQNR. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.77.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $28.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
