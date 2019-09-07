EQT (ASX:EQT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.14

EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and traded as low as $29.91. EQT shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 1,827 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$30.10 and its 200 day moving average is A$27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.11.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 85.26%.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation services, including estate planning and management services; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

